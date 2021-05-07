Arkansas business sued for dumping personal information files near river

Ark. — In Arkansas, State Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is filing a civil suit against a chiropractor clinic.

The civil suit claimed 501 Pain and Rehab in Conway and Russellville put its patients at risk when they dumped boxes of personal information files at a park near the Arkansas River.

On Nov. 2020, Mayflower Police said pages and pages of personal files were dumped in broad daylight.

City workers were on their regular trash route when they noticed the documents.

Police said the papers had names, social security numbers, addresses, birthdays, emergency contact information and more.

“Just standing right here from the pavement, and looking into the debris here, you could probably could have forged 15 credit cards,” said Detective Taylor Decker, with the Mayflower Police Department.

It wasn’t hard to figure out where the documents came from because the name of the clinic was all over them.

The goal of the civil suit is to stop this dangerous practice and to hold 501 Pain and Rehab accountable.