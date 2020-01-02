Arkansas bans state funding for human cloning

Ar. — With a new law, Arkansas is taking a stance against human cloning.

Act 653, which went into effect this week, bans public funding for human cloning or destructive embryo research.

It also blocks state funding for stem cell research using embryos.

The state defines this as medical procedures or research that kill or injure developing human embryos.

The penalty, a class A misdemeanor and a $1,000 fine.

State representative Karilyn Brown sponsored the bill and says while state laws already ban this type of research, it closes a loophole from

State dollars being used outside the state.

“It’s a sanctity of life measure,” Rep. Brown said, “If you believe in the sanctity of life from life to death, then you don’t want to see embryos used just for research.”

There are some exceptions to this law including in vitro fertilization, fertility-enhancing drugs or other research in cloning using tissues, organs, plants or animals.

Arizona, Maryland, and Missouri already ban the use of state funds to pay for reproductive cloning.