Arkansas announces first presumptive case of coronavirus

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has announced its first presumptive case of coronavirus, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed Arkansas’ first presumptive case of COVID-19. Test results are being sent to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for final confirmation.

The governor says the patient is located in Pine Bluff and is in isolation under quarantine. Hutchinson says there is no risk to the general public.

“The patient has had an out-of-state travel history. The Department of Health has dispatched a team to the hospital where the patient is in isolation,” Hutchinson said.

The governor is urging residents to think twice before making travel plans out of state.

“Ask some simple questions,” he said. “Is it to a state or area with confirmed cases? Does the trip include large gatherings with other people from multiple unknown locations? When you return will you have contact with the elderly or other large groups?”