Argument leaves 1 man shot, another hurt by rake

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A dispute between two men in St. Louis left one critically injured from a gunshot wound and the other hurt by a rake.

Police say the men had been arguing Friday afternoon when one of them left the scene and returned with a rake, which he used to hit the other man. That man then got a gun and shot him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 38-year-old man who was shot is listed in critical, but stable condition in a hospital. The 64-year-old man was taken into custody. He refused medical attention for puncture marks and scratches from being hit with a rake.