AR: mitigating COVID-19 spread in jails; Benton & Washington have infected inmates

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Trying to keep COVID-19 from spreading in confined areas is a challenge. Several settings are not designed for social distancing — such as prisons or jails.

In Arkansas, many counties have created some of their own guidelines to keep COVID-19 spread at bay, while at the same time adhering to the Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: KNWA/FOX24 is awaiting an answer regarding COVID-19 protocol with inmates and employees. This jail now has reported multiple cases of the virus.

CARROLL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: If the inmate/detainee screens positive and placed in quarantine, they are supplied with a mask. On a voluntary basis, if an inmate/detainee requests one from our medical department, one will be provided. On a voluntary basis, if an inmate/detainee requests one from our medical department, one will be provided. Currently, as of June 16, there are no COVID-19 cases at the facility. – Per Major Jerry Williams.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to the agency regarding PPE protocol for inmates and employees and COVID-19.

MADISION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: This agency is more of an inmate holding location. People who are arrested and booked and usually sent to the Washington County Detention Center within 24 hours. The jail population can be three to four to none. When a person is arrested or brought to the facility, their temperature is taken, COVID-19 related questions are asked, such as if they have a persistent cough. There are eight dispatchers, two on shifts at all times. The facility has, so far, been COVID-19 free. – Sgt. Mitchell.

PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Currently there are no confirmed cases at the jail as of Tuesday, June 16. Employees check temperatures twice daily, have inmates fill out a questionnaire, and do additional screenings when inmates enter the facility. Detainees and employees are wearing face masks. In mid-April, a group volunteered and made masks for the detention center.

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office: Captain Philip Pevehouse is aware of KNWA/FOX24’s request and is working on a statement.

WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Washington County Detention Center provides face coverings for inmates. No additional details were mentioned for testing inmates or employees at the jail. As of Wednesday, the jail has at least 15 inmates who have tested positive for the virus.

