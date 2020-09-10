AR: 5000+ filed for unemployment week ending 9/5

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas reported 5,022 initial unemployment claims filed, a 315 decrease, for the week ending September 5, according to the Labor Department’s (DOL) weekly report released Thursday, September 10.
PUA Claims: 8,173 for the week ending September 5, a 2,739 decrease from the previous week.
PUAC Claims: 21,825 claims were filed for the week ending August 22, only a slight drop of 54 from August 15, according to the DOL.
Nationally, claims stayed the same compared to last week at 884,000.
Johns Hopkins University data shows 27,911,537 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and 904,675 deaths as of Thursday, September 10. In the U.S. there are 6.3 million cases and 190,909 deaths.
AR: 4,700+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/29
AR: 5,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/22
AR: 5,800+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/15
AR: 5,400+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/8