AR: 3,700+filed for unemployment — week ending 10/17

In this May 6, 2020 photo, a sign stands outside the Department of Labor’s headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 3,714 first-time filers for unemployment benefits for the week ending October 17, according to the Department of Labor (DOL).

In Arkansas, the weekly report shows a decrease of 2,005 first-time filers compared to last week.

PUA Claims: There were 3,005 claims for the week ending October 10, a 569 decrease from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: 21,280 claims were filed for the week ending September 19, only a slight drop of 213 from September 26, according to the DOL.

Nationally, 787,000 filed claims — a decrease of 55,000 from the previous week.

The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending October

Hawaii 14.9%

California 11.5%

Nevada 11.3%

Georgia 9.3%

Puerto Rico 9.3%

Louisiana 8.8%

District of Columbia 8.4%

New Mexico 7.8%

New York 7.7%

Illinois 7.6%

Johns Hopkins University data shows 41.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and more than 1.1 million globals deaths as of Thursday, October 22. In the U.S. there are 7.5 million cases and 222,263 deaths — the most of any country.