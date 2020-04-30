AR: 170,000+ file unemployment claims in 6 weeks

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Unemployment claims in Arkansas were 16,745 for the week ending April 25, a drop of 8,650, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report.

  • April 18: 25,404 (adjusted from 24,236)
  • April 11: 34,635
  • April 4: 60,992
  • March 28: 26,944
  • March 21: 9,275

The DOL states COVID-19 continues to impact the number of initial claims across the country.

Nationally, for the week ending April 25, initial unemployment claims were 3.8 million — a decrease of more than 600,000. Last week’s claims were 4.442 million, that number was revised to include an additional 15,000, according to the DOL’s report. While there has been a decrease week-to-week, more than 30 million have applied for unemployment in the last six weeks.

Last week in Arkansas, at a statewide COVID-19 town hall meeting, the Division of Workforce Services announced that applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will begin during the week of April 27 – May 1. This application, created through the CARES Act, offers benefits for self-employed persons, independent contractors, and gig-economy workers.

