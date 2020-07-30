AR: 14,700 filed for unemployment — week ending 7/25

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — First-time unemployment claims were 14,716 in Arkansas, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report ending July 25.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims: 11,156.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims: 7,070 for the week ending July 11.

Nationally, 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time, according to the DOL’s report.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 1,434,000 for the week ending 7/25 (+12,000).



Insured unemployment was 17,018,000 for the week ending 7/18 (+867,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) July 30, 2020

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows 17,067,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and 667,935 deaths as of Thursday morning, July 30. In the U.S. there are nearly 4.4 million cases and more than 150,700 deaths.

Arkansas has 434 COVID-19 related deaths, and nearly 40,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins.

AR: 15,300+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/18

AR: 13,500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/11

AR: 10,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/4

AR: 9,900+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/27