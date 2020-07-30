AR: 14,700 filed for unemployment — week ending 7/25

by: Ninette Sosa

July 20, 2010, at JobTrain employment office in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — First-time unemployment claims were 14,716 in Arkansas, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report ending July 25.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims: 11,156.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims: 7,070 for the week ending July 11.

Nationally, 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time, according to the DOL’s report.

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows 17,067,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and 667,935 deaths as of Thursday morning, July 30. In the U.S. there are nearly 4.4 million cases and more than 150,700 deaths.

Arkansas has 434 COVID-19 related deaths, and nearly 40,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins.

AR: 15,300+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/18

AR: 13,500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/11

AR: 10,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/4

AR: 9,900+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/27

