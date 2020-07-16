AR: 13,500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/11

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Unemployment claims continue to increase across Arkansas. The Department of Labor (DOL) reports there were 13,576 first-time filers for the week ending July 11.
An increase of more than 2,700 initial claims.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims for the week ending July 11: 11,231. Last week: 9,938.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) was last updated on June 27 and shows 7,483 filers. On June 20, 7,251 claims were filed.
Nationally, there were 1.3 million initial claims — a drop of 10,000, according to the DOL weekly report.
States with an increase of more than 1,000 claims:
- Texas: 20,506
- New Jersey: 19,410
- Maryland: 10,568
States with a decrease of more than 1,000 claims:
- Indiana: 22,725
- Florida: 17,429
- California: 12,571
Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows 13,589,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and 584,990 deaths as of Thursday morning, July 16. In the U.S. there are nearly 3.5 million cases and more than 137,000 deaths.
Arkansas has 335 COVID-19 related deaths, and 23,523 people have recovered, according to John Hopkins University’s COVID-19 dashboard.
AR: 10,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/4
AR: 9,900+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/27
AR: 9,000+ filed or unemployment — week ending 6/20
AR: 8,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/13