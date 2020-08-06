AR: 12,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/1

July 15, 2020, file photo, job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb. The extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits has expired, the federal eviction moratorium has ended and federal money to help businesses retain workers has grown lean. Meanwhile, the pandemic rages on and there is no consensus from Washington on another relief package. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 12,267 people filed for unemployment for the first time, a drop of nearly 3,000 compared to last week, according to the Labor Department’s (DOL) report ending for the week of August 1.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims in Arkansas for the week ending August 1 were 11,041.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims were 10,525 — but this was for the week ending July 18.

Across the country, first-time filers dropped by nearly a quarter-million to 1.1 million unemployment claims, according to the DOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 1,186,000 for the week ending 8/1 (-249,000).



Insured unemployment was 16,107,000 for the week ending 7/25 (-844,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) August 6, 2020

The DOL states, “COVID-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment. This report includes information on claimants filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims.”

Johns Hopkins University data shows 18,851,834 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and 708,540 deaths as of Thursday morning, August 6. In the U.S. there are nearly 5 million cases and 158,321 deaths.

Arkansas has 508 COVID-19 related deaths, and nearly 40,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins.

AR: 14,700 filed for unemployment — week ending 7/25

AR: 15,300+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/18

AR: 13,500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/11

AR: 10,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/4