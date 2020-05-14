AR: 12,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/9

36.5 millionDept. of Labor: 36.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last 8 weeks

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 12,416 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week ending May 9, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report.

PRIOR WEEKS

May 2: 13,448 (adjusted from 12,436)

April 25: 16,745

April 18: 25,404 (adjusted from 24,236)

April 11: 34,635

April 4: 60,992

March 28: 26,944

March 21: 9,275

The DOL states that COVID-19 continues to impact the number of initial claims filed.

Nationally, 2.98 million initial claims were filed for the week ending May 9. In the last two months more than 36 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

The federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims totaled 841,995 from 30 states for the week ending May 9 — Arkansas did not have any filings listed on the report. There were 1 million claims on May 2.

For the week ending April 25, 23 states reported 3.4 million PUA claims. Thirteen states had 79,538 people file for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

LARGEST INCREASES BY 1ST TIME FILERS (WEEK ENDING MAY 2)

OK: 41,385

MD: 25,318

NJ: 16,360

ME: 8,452

PR: 4,600

LARGEST DECREASES BY 1ST TIME FILERS (WEEK ENDING MAY 2)

FL: 258,243

AL: 45,981

GA: 38,213

WA: 37,289

PA: 33,451

As of Thursday morning, there were 4.371 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 297,682 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In the U.S. there were 1.39 million confirmed cases and 84,136 deaths.