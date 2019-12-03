Applications for hemp production accepted this month

Mo. — Hemp production is becoming a reality in Missouri.

The department of agriculture will begin taking applications for licenses this month.

That’s according to MissouriNet.

The department has been hearing from citizens about it’s proposed rules for hemp production.

Anyone interested in getting a license will have to go through a federal background check.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Ag Department says there’s no limit on how many producers can receive a license to grow hemp.

But federal authorities will have to approve Missouri’s plan to manage hemp before anyone receives a permit.

