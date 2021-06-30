Annual Arkansas sales tax holiday adds huge tech change for tax-exempt items

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK – The annual sales tax holiday is coming up in August, but there are some significant changes to the list of qualified tax-exempt items.

The August 7-8 event is now in its tenth year and for the first time select electronic devices are included.

Due to the actions of the state legislature, electronic items such as cell phones, laptops and tablets will qualify as sales tax-exempt.

There is no limit on the price of the electronic items.

“The pandemic highlighted the importance of this technology in education,” said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “The addition of cell phones, laptops, printers and tablets may change the way Arkansans approach this annual event. “

A list of qualifying items can be found HERE