Anderson officer injured in pursuit, suspects at large

ANDERSON, Mo. — An Anderson Police Officer is recovering from his injuries after a suspect fired his shotgun at his vehicle during a pursuit Sunday night.

Around 10:39 PM Sunday, March 7th, an officer with the Anderson Police Department attempted to stop a maroon Jeep for failing to stop at stop sign at Route F and Hwy 59.

The Jeep fled south bound on Hwy 59, leading the officer on a pursuit through several city streets until finally stopping at the intersection of Anderson Street and West State Highway 76.

Here, a passenger left the vehicle and aimed a 12 gauge shotgun at the patrol car’s windshield, firing once, and prompting the officer to return fire.

The passenger returned to the Jeep after this, with the vehicle continuing 100 yards according to the police report, until one passenger fled on foot down an alley between West State Highway 76 and 4th Street with the vehicle leaving the scene on 4th street.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene later to discover the passenger discarded the shotgun in the alley and the vehicle was abandoned near West State Highway 76 and Roark Street.

Both the driver and the passenger are said to have fled that location on foot with a possible sighting of one of the individuals near the laundry mat in Anderson.

The unnamed officer sustained minor injuries from the shooting and was transported to a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.