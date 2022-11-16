KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to take longer for Amtrak travel across the state of Missouri to return to normal.

The company expected to resume running two trips between Kansas City and St. Louis Wednesday, Nov. 11. Instead, Amtrak said a shortage of equipment forced it to extend the route’s suspension into December.

The suspended Missouri River Runner route only impacts Amtrak trains 311 and 316. Amtrak says trains 318 and 319 are running normal schedules.

The decision means there is only one trip across the state of Missouri a day, which could impact travelers hoping to take the train to St. Louis for Thanksgiving.