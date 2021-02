NOEL, Mo.- Hazardous material teams and several agencies responded to a Tyson Foods plant after a reported ammonia leak Wednesday morning.

Authorities say it is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Some of the agencies who responded include fire crews from Southwest City and Joplin.

If you travel through Noel for your commute or daily plans possible road closures include:

North of Noel: MO-59

South of Noel: MO-90

This is a developing story.