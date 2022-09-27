SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The American Red Cross is sending responders from Missouri and Arkansas to Florida to help those affected by the approaching hurricane.

As of Tuesday morning, almost 100 disaster responders from this region have volunteered. There are currently 20 responders en route or at the site in Florida with approximately 40 more on standby. There are also more than 20 responding to other disasters in Puerto Rico and across the U.S.

“Our teams are there to help as Hurricane Ian makes landfall,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “We rely on our volunteers to help in times like these and encourage anyone who is interested in joining us to consider signing up to help with future disaster response efforts. 90% of our Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers.”

Hurricane Ian is currently a category 3 hurricane and could grow to a category 4. The National Hurricane Center warns that the “life-threatening storm surge” was possible along Florida’s west coast. Flooding is also a possibility across central Florida.

To donate to the relief efforts, visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

To volunteer, click here redcross.org/volunteertoday