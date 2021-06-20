AMBER ALERT canceled after 2 children found safe from Missouri suspect who shot mom

CENTERVILLE, Mo. — An AMBER ALERT has been canceled for two boys in Reynolds County, Missouri, who were taken after a male suspect shot their mother.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the children have been found safe.

Officials say a 7-year-old and 9-year-old boy were taken just before 2 p.m.

The suspect is identified as 43-year-old Jason Wayne Baker. He is described as standing 6’0″ and weighs 250 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The highway patrol said the suspect shot the children’s mother and left the area with them in his vehicle. Baker is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department at 573-648-2491.