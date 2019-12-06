Air is clear after industrial fire in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ar. — The air is clear of harmful toxins in Bentonville, Arkansas after a massive industrial fire on Wednesday, December 4.

Crews have been testing for carbon monoxide and volatile organic chemicals but haven’t found any yet.

The fire started in the back lot of United Industries which makes foam and plastic parts.

Some residents in the area say they’ve had headaches and coughs.

But the fire chief says those symptoms are not likely related to the fire.

We’re also learning today that a drone company helped firefighters battle the flames.

Cameras on the drone helped crews get a good look at the smoke column and see how far it traveled.

“We are able to figure out the temperature of the different portions of that vessel and air the fire department with information with how hot portions of that vessel were getting,” said Jarret Rhyner, with Unmanned Vehicle Technologies.