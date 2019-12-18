Affidavit: Kansas jail guard beat up handcuffed inmate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A criminal affidavit that led to charges against two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office employees alleges a sergeant at the county jail beat up a handcuffed inmate whose arm was being held by a deputy.

Sgt. David Toland and Deputy Marcus Johnson were charged last month, but details of the September jail incident were not made public until The Kansas City Star obtained the affidavit.

Toland is accused of punching the prisoner in the face and slamming the inmate’s head against an elevator door.