Advisory group urges better flood protection in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – An advisory group appointed by Missouri’s governor says the state’s levees need to be strengthened and repaired, especially in rural areas hit hard by prolonged flooding in 2019.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group on Tuesday released its report on ways to address flooding in the state and improve flood recovery. Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order in July creating the 24-member group.

Record flooding last year overtopped and breached dozens of levees along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Some parts of western Missouri experienced flooding for up to seven months.