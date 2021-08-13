Adventurers have the chance to experience the Paths of Pevlin

WYANDOTTE, Ok. — Dalton Vaughn, CEO of the Geronimo Group, is opening the doors to his new business called Paths of Pevlin.

The Paths of Pevlin is a live-action role-playing experience where people can interact with actors and battle them with weapons made of foam. Similar to a spookhouse of a haunted forest, Paths of Pevlin is a guided quest through a two-mile walk through the woods.

The business is located at the D-Day Adventure Park in Wyandotte, Oklahoma. All ages and experiences are welcome and the opening date is set for September 18.

