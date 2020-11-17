ADH reports 660 COVID-19 cases in congregate settings

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Wrightsville Unit, both male and female, has the most active COVID-19 cases. Since the beginning of the month, there have been 205 cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) congregate settings report for Monday, November 16.

Currently, there are 570 positives in the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) system, and this number includes the 205 at Wrightsville.

STATE PRISONS WITH MORE THAN 10 ACTIVE CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS

Barbara Ester Unit-Pine Bluff, Jefferson County: 24

Ouachita River Unit, Hot Spring County: 75

Texarkana Regional Correction Center, Miller County: 33

McPherson Unit, Jackson County: 94

North Central Unit, Izard County: 98

Pine Bluff Unit/Re-Entry, Jefferson County: 21

Wrightsville Unit/Hawkins-Male-Female, Pulaski County: 205

There have been a total of 49 ADC prison inmates who have died due to complications from COVID-19, according to the ADH.

The most recent death was on Thursday, November 5. A female resident died at the Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center. The ADC has not confirmed if this was COVID-19 related.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) Arkadelphia Human Development Center in Clark County has 22 positive cases, of those eight are employees.

The Little Rock-based non-profit Centers for Youth & Families has 18 active cases, and 12 are among residents.

In Fayetteville, the Washington County Jail has another 19 active cases.

The faith-based recovery center John 3:17 Ministry in Jackson County has 27 active cases.

ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS

Magnolia Manor of Hamburg (DHS), Ashley County: 6

Benton County Jail, Benton County: 1

Community Life Services Facility (DHS), Pulaski County: 1

Short Mountain Lodge, Logan County: 5

John 3:16 Ministries, Independence County, 1

Elizabeth Richardson Home (DHS), Washington County: 9

