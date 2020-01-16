Actress charged in mom’s stabbing death claims self-defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– Court records say an actress accused of killing her mom in suburban Kansas City told 911 operators and police that she was acting in self-defense. But medical examiners found no signs to support her claims.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger.” She’s charged with second-degree murder in the death last month of 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald.

Court records show she told police her mom tried to stab her and she managed to take away the knife.

The records were released Tuesday, the same day that a judge ordered that Mollie Fitzgerald undergo a mental competency evaluation.