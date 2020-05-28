Active shooter stopped after being run over by a soldier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas soldier stopped an active shooter near fort Leavenworth this morning.

About 11 this morning, a man started firing at random cars from the Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth.

The shooter, a 37-year-old man, randomly shot a 30-year-old active duty soldier sitting in his car.

There was another soldier waiting in traffic behind the event and he jumped into action.

“Saw the event unfold, determined it was an active shooter, and intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle causing him to be critically injured, but ending the encounter with the active shooter,” said Chief Patrick Kitchens, with the Leavenworth Police.

Kitchens says when police got there they found the shooter under the car.

Both the victim and the shooter are in a Kansas City Area Hosptial.

Police are unsure why the man decided to shoot.

