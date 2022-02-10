ST. LOUIS — The ACLU of Missouri joined the fight over school mask mandates in the state.

The organization filed amicus briefs in response to 45 lawsuits filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Each lawsuit involves a different school district that has enacted a mask mandate for students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are more than a dozen Kansas City-area school districts currently facing lawsuits.

“The attempt by the State of Missouri, through the Attorney General, to ban school districts from implementing masking requirements poses profound and dangerous conflicts with federal law as it relates to students with disabilities,” the ACLU said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The ACLU argued that federal law requires public school districts to provide reasonable modifications to policies to give students an equal opportunity to learn. It also cites recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics that call for all students, staff and teachers to wear masks in K-12 schools.

“Schools have a duty to provide access to education in the least restrictive and most integrated environment to all students, without putting their lives at risk or being excluded or discriminated against because of their disabilities,” Luz María Henríquez, Executive Director of the ACLU of Missouri, said.

Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate this year, says mask mandates are “ineffective and illegal, and lead to real, negative and lasting psychological impacts on children and teens.”

Last week, Schmitt announced his office was in the process of filing motions for temporary restraining orders. The motions ask each court to issue a temporary restraining order and halt the mask mandate at each respective school.

Columbia Public Schools voted Thursday to lift its mask mandate and return to encouraging mask mandates. The change happened shortly before a court was scheduled to hear Schmitt’s motion.

In December, a Cole County Circuit Judge sided with Schmitt in a ruling after five Missouri counties, including Jackson County, attempted to reverse a ruling that stripped local health departments of the ability to impose COVID-19 regulations.