Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri.

Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a 2013 Ford Edge. Dinkins hit a commercial truck when attempting the pass, ejecting two passengers from her car, and crashing into the Ford Edge.

Jasmine Chaplain, 21, and Christopher Trout, 26 were both pronounced dead on the scene, and next of kin has been notified.

This is Troop F’s 60th and 61st fatalities of this year.