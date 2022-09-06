SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We’ve compiled a list of local veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses around the Ozarks using Veteranownedbusiness.com.
Greene County
|417 Tours | Springfield, MO 65807
417 Tours is a Springfield, Missouri based virtual tour provider with local roots and global connections.
|A-Pro Home Inspection Services – Springfield | Springfield, MO 65810
A-Pro Home Inspection Services provides premium home inspections and ancillary services for the discerning buyer.
|AMAX Real Estate | Springfield, MO 65804
AMAX Real Estate is a 100% veteran owned organization.
|Blue Peaks Industrial LLC | Springfield, MO 65807
Blue Peaks Industrial is a mechanical based company in Missouri that is R stamp certified for code work on pressure vessels. We are an …
|CertaPro Painters® of Springfield | Springfield, MO 65802
At CertaPro Painters® of Springfield, MO, we know that finding the right team for your painting project can be overwhelming. With our …
|Delong Plumbing Heating and Air | Springfield, MO 65802
Delong Plumbing Heating and Air specializes in plumbing, heating and air conditioning. Residential and commercial. New construction. …
|Electric Green Llc | Republic, MO 65738
Electric Green Llc are a full service electrical company. Repairs, re-models, new construction, jobs big and small. We strive to maintain …
|Gold Mountain Communications | Springfield, MO 65807
Opening in 2009, Gold Mountain Communications is a U.S. based, live operator inbound/outbound call center and service agency in …
|Got Your Six Coffee Co | Springfield, MO 65807
We sell award winning, freshly roasted coffee online and in retail locations. At the end of the month, after the bills are paid for the …
|Green Team Lawn Care | Springfield, MO 65810
Green Team Lawn Care is a family operated, locally owned lawn care company that offers service to Springfield and the surrounding areas. …
|Greene Home Professionals | Republic, MO 65738
Greene Home Professionals provides Home Inspection & Energy Audit services.
|Honor Flight of the Ozarks | Springfield, MO 65808
Honor Flight of the Ozarks believes that every military Veteran deserves to be flown to Washington D.C. to view their respective memorial …
|Ikthoos, LLC | Springfield, MO 65807
Ikthoos is “Where America Finds Churches, Missionaries, & Christians in business!” Our mission statement: Ikthoos exists to provide a …
|Integrity Taxes and Business Solutions | Stafford, MO 65757
Integrity Taxes and Business Solutions, 37 years experience – Business/Personal income tax preparation. 27 years experience – Data …
|J. F. Wolfe & Associates | Springfield, MO 65807
J. F. Wolfe & Associates is a consulting and inspection services company with over 50 years in the trade.
|Kapstrom Law Firm | Springfield, MO 65804
Kapstrom Law Firm is a Springfield, Missouri law firm focused solely on personal injury claims. We provide each client with the personal …
|Life Half Priced | Springfield, MO 65807
Life Half Priced, Saving is Giving™. For every group coupon deal sold through Life Half Priced, we will donate a meal through one of the …
|M & B’s Antique Furniture and Flea Market | Battlefield, MO 65619
M & B’s Antique Furniture and Flea Market specializes in the resale of antique furniture and household items for home decor.
|Mikes Unique Collectable & Antique Flea Market | Springfield, MO 65807
Mikes Unique Collectable & Antique Flea Market is an indoor antique flea market with over 38,000 square feet of shopping space. Over 200 …
|Padgett Business Services | Springfield, MO 65807
Padgett Business Services is an Accounting Firm that focuses on the needs of small to medium sized businesses. We offer financial …
|Pizza Plus, Inc. | Springfield, MO 65801
Pizza Plus, Inc. is a pizza parlor serving the Springfield, MO community.
|Resource Personnel Consultants | Springfield, MO 65804
Founded by a United States Army Veteran, and West Point Academy Graduate; RPC is a certified Veteran owned staffing company and a …
|Rogue Patriot Designs, LLC | Springfield, MO 65809
We offer Shirts, Hoodies, Car Decals, Home Decals, Wood and Vinyl designs for your home or office. Designs custom made in house by the …
|Roofmaster Plus | Springfield, MO 65803
Roofmaster Plus is a professional roofing, siding and gutter company. Our estimates are free. We specialize in insurance storm damage …
|Sassy’s Goodies, LLC | Springfield, MO 65802
At Sassy’s Goodies, we make hand crafted gluten free, healthy dog treats and cakes that contain no wheat, corn, salt, sugar or soy. We use …
|Springfield Neurofeedback | Springfield, MO 65804
Springfield Neurofeedback uses a low energy neurofeedback system to gently regain healthy brain function, especially good for TBI.
|Substitute Drivers | Springfield, MO 65807
Substitute Drivers is Springfield Missouri’s premier designated driver service! We drive you and your car home for a low flat fee after …
|The Moving & Labor Company, LLC | Springfield, MO 65807
The Moving Company, LLC was founded by brothers Robert and Philip Burzynski. Our company also takes immense pride in being Veteran owned …
|Yates Promotions | Springfield, MO 65810
Yates Promotions is a promotional products distributor located in Springfield, MO. We specialize in promotional products, fulfillment …
Taney County
|All American Veteran Painters LLC | Cedarcreek, MO 65627
All American Veteran Painters LLC is a painting company comprised of both civilian and combat wounded medically retired veterans.
|Allstar Communications | Branson, MO 65616
Allstar Communications is a secondary market telecommunication equipment supplier.
|Doc’s Hickory Roadhouse | Branson, MO 65616
Doc’s Hickory Roadhouse offers smoked BBQ pork, beef, chicken & turkey.
|Enchanted Memories, Custom Engraving & Unique Gifts | Branson, MO 65616
Enchanted Memories, Custom Engraving & Unique Gifts… Making Your Memories Last a Lifetime!
|Main Street Alley Grill | Branson, MO 65616
Main Street Alley Grill is your fun filled passage to downtown Branson.
|Missouri Firearm Instruction | Rockaway Beach, MO 65740
Missouri Firearm Instruction: Firearm Instruction including coverage for the Missouri Concealed Carry Endorsement.
|MJs Steakhouse | Branson, MO 65616
Come visit Branson’s HOTTEST restaurant, MJs Steakhouse, for deliciously prepared steak, seafood, and homemade sides.
|Pest Pups | Ridgedale, MO 65739
Bed bug detection dogs have become a staple in the fight against bed bugs.
|Sweet Springs Gunworks | Branson, MO 65616
Sweet Springs Gunworks is a Veteran Owned Business offering new, used, and highly collectible guns.
Christian County
|Allstate Construction | Ozark, MO 65721
Allstate Construction: we believe in quality service and products and pride in the services we offer.
|CrossFit of the Ozarks | Nixa, MO 65714
CrossFit of the Ozarks was established March 2011 making it the second CrossFit affiliate in all Southwest Missouri.
|E17 Coatings | Nixa, MO 65714
E17 Coatings provides epoxy coatings for residential and commercial needs.
|Gold Star Holsters | Nixa, MO 65714
Gold Star Holsters: Custom gun holster manufacturer and sales. Wholesale and retail.
|JB’s Gourmet Spice Blends | Ozark, MO 65721
Being a veteran owned and operated company we pride ourselves on being able to deliver to you, the customer, a delicious and affordable spices.
|MT-EN Kayaks | Nixa, MO 65714
MT-EN Kayaks specializes in the retail sales of kayaks and kayak accessories.
|MT-EN Superstore | Nixa, MO 65714
MT-EN Superstore is an online variety store. Over 15,000 items categories range from Jewelry, home decor, to electronics and automotive.
|Newsom & Gapasin, Attorneys at Law | Ozark, MO 65721
Newsom & Gapasin, Attorneys at Law: Experienced and Aggressive Courts-Martial Defense. Criminal Defense in Military Courts.
|The Bug Guy | Nixa, MO 65714
The Bug Guy is the friendliest, veteran-owned, family owned and Locally operated, pest control company in the industry!
|Viridian Total Solutions | Billings, MO 65610
Viridian Total Solutions is committed to improving the health, safety, and efficiency of new and existing homes by using the principles of building science, confirmed by diagnostic testing, to maximize comfort while minimizing our impact on the environment and operational costs.
Polk County
|7c’s Winery | Walnut Grove, MO 65770
Winery Producing Wine and Mead in Missouri. We ship to 38 States – online ordering.
|DAV Bolivar Missouri Memorial Chapter #66 | Bolivar, MO 65613
DAV for Bolivar Missouri (Polk County MO). Disabled American Veterans Bolivar Memorial Chapter #66.
|Polk County Veterans Service Office | Springfield, MO 65807
There are a lot of places in the Ozarks that offer veteran discounts. Here are a few we’ve found that weren’t on Veteranownedbusiness.com:
- Café B-29
- Extra Mile home inspection
- TommyHawks Axe House
- Missouri VetBuild
- Patriot Maintenance
- We Move
- Bliss Brothers Roofing
- Beacon Protection
- Second to None Cleaning LLC