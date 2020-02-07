A few fans impacted by car chase at Kansas City Chiefs Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re learning how a dramatic police chase at the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade affected those gathered to watch the festivities.

Officers stopped the car and arrested the driver at gunpoint, but Shandy Bowman, a Kansas City fan, was hurt in all that chaos.

Bowman says everyone started to run when the car spun to a stop. She fell on the concrete which caused her to scratch her face and hurt her knee.

“What was running through my head was oh the other guy has a gun and stray bullets are going to fly,” Bowman said. “There’s always going to be bad people in this world that ruin it for everybody.”

Bowman’s son ended up convincing her to go home, and she missed the parade. She’s okay now and says she’d attend another Chiefs victory parade in a heartbeat.

Another person affected by the incident was a 9-year-old boy named Bentley.

Bentley brought his gaming device, a Nintendo Switch, with him to the parade. When the fans ran from the speeding car, Bentley dropped his Switch, and it was trampled by the crowd.

Bentley’s mother, Amanda Brown, found the broken device after things calmed down.

Brown says four Kansas City, Missouri police officers saw her son was devastated, and came up to them.

“They said hey, where s the little boy with the Switch and so I stepped forward and acknowledged them and said he ‘s right here but he`s fine,” Brown said.

The officers saw the boy’s grief and gave Bentley money to replace his Nintendo Switch.

“I was in shock,” Brown said. “It was just so, just so sweet of them”

Bentley was thrilled, and his mom was grateful that the officers noticed her son through the chaos.