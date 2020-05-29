A CLOSER LOOK: MIS-C, a COVID-19 related illness in kids

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is believed to be associated with COVID-19, according to a health advisory from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In late April, the United Kingdom reported cases in children who tested positive for COVID-19. The children had symptoms of “Kawasaki disease-like features.” Signs were fever, abdominal pain, swollen lymph nodes, and swollen hands and feet. Not all cases had respiratory symptoms.

In early May, New York City had more than 120 reports of MIS-C. Fifteen patients, aged 2-15 years, were hospitalized.

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the CDC shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory conditions possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain, and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

The CDC is not sure if this syndrome only impacts children or if it occurs in adults. What is known is that many of the children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with the respiratory disease.

MIS-C can be deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with the illness, and received medical care, have survived, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends for healthcare providers, who care for patients younger than 21 years of age, with MIS-C symptoms, to report the information to the local health department.

No cases of MIS-C have been reported in Arkansas. Louisiana reported its first death on Wednesday, May 27.

