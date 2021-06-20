Former Chiefs QB Tyler Palko arrested for DUI

OLATHE, Kan. — Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Tyler Palko was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence.

According to the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff booking report, the 37-year-old was arrested Thursday at 12:15 a.m.

He was released just after 5 a.m. on a $1,300 cash bond.

Palko took over for former Chiefs starting QB Matt Cassel in 2011 after he was injured.

He went 1-3 as a starter, leading the Chiefs to only two touchdowns in that period as the team slid out of playoff contention in 2011. He was released by the Chiefs at the end of the season.