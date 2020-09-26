84-year-old man taking photos of boys outside Missouri grade school charged with child porn

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KTVI) – A St. Louis County man was charged with child pornography possession Thursday after a witness told police he was taking photos of children outside of a grade school.

According to Kirkwood police, 84-year-old John Heinicke was seen snapping photos of children on the playground of St. Peter Catholic School on Wednesday.

A witness took down Heinicke’s license plate and gave it to police. When officers arrived at Heinicke’s home in south St. Louis County, they had a clear view of a nude boy on the octogenarian’s laptop screen, police said.

Heinicke let officers inside and consented to a search of the computer.

Police said they found 13 additional photos of underage boys on the device, but there were no kids from St. Peter Catholic School.

Heinicke was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $10,000, cash only.