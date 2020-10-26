7th Arkansas legislator tests positive for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the 7th virus case among lawmakers in the past week.

Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (R) of Rogers tested positive Sunday for the virus.

That’s according to Senate President Jim Hendren.

Bledsoe is the latest lawmaker to test positive in an outbreak that prompted a halt to budget hearings last week.

Bledsoe co-chairs the Joint Budget Committee and the Legislative Council.

She’s the mother of state Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe.

Hendren said lawmakers plan to resume budget hearings this week, but with new safety procedures.

Sunday a 6th Arkansas state lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

State Rep. Charlene Fite, a Van Buren Republican, revealed the positive test result Saturday night in a Facebook post. She said she was experiencing mild symptoms and would be forced to quarantine for the final days of her reelection campaign.

State health officials reported 797 new coronavirus cases Sunday in Arkansas. Active Arkansas cases rose by 231 cases to 9,766.

Fourteen new hospitalizations brought that total to 633.

Fifteen new deaths brought the Arkansas death toll since the pandemic first hit the state to 1,812.

Fite is running against Lou Sharp (D) for District 80 in the General Election for November 3.