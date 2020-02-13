71-year-old woman arrested after ramming police cars, fleeing Washington County deputies

WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA) — A 71-year-old Mayflower woman is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony fleeing after leading police on a chase near Winslow on Tuesday.

Near midnight on Tuesday, police initiated a vehicle check at the baseball field near Mikey’s One Stop in Winslow. According to a police report, the officer walked up to check on the driver of the truck, later identified as 71-year-old Linda Newkirk, who immediately put the truck into reverse, ramming into the front of the officer’s patrol vehicle.

Newkirk maneuvered the truck toward the highway, and another officer attempted to get her to stop by standing in front of the vehicle and shining a flashlight to identify himself. Police say Newkirk took off toward the officer and got onto Highway 71 South. According to officers, both of the vehicle’s driver-side tires were deflated as she drove onto the highway.

Newkirk led police past the Crawford County line, and other units arrived to assist with the pursuit. The 71-year-old rammed into another police vehicle and tried to take off again, nearly running over another officer that was outside his unit trying to issue commands, the report says.

She was then forcefully removed from her vehicle and placed on the ground. Police say she continued to resist arrest.

“Due to manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, engaging in conduct that created a substantial danger or serious physical injury to another person by attempting to run over two Deputies with her vehicle and ramming into another Deputy’s unit with him inside. Linda is being charged with Aggravated Assault Xs 3 for each officer’s life she put at risk,” read the preliminary cause report.

Newkirk was also charged with first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.