7 taken to the hospital after St. Louis apartment building fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Seven people have been taken to the hospital after the second-story of an apartment building was on fire.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the apartment building is in the 4400 block of West Florissant Avenue. St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby said the fire happened just before 5:00 a.m.

One adult jumped from the second story. Fire fighters saved two children. Mosby said one is a small child and the other is an infant. Four other people were trapped on the third floor.

The children are in critical but stable condition. The adult that jumped from the apartment sustained burns and other injuries from the fall.

4400blk of W. Florissant – Occupied three story apartment building; heavy #fire on the second floor. Multiple people trapped. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity



Engine 26 is first due.

Battalion 6 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/7nS1b824N9 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 30, 2020