6 Kansas City employees plead guilty to overtime fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Six Kansas City public works employees have admitted taking part in a conspiracy to fraudulently collect overtime pay.

Federal authorities say the six conspired to claim $58,000 in overtime they didn’t earn between January 2013 and November 2016.

The city calls in employees on overtime to replace or repair essential signs, such as stop signs or yield signs. Prosecutors say the six employees admitted that they reported damaged signs on evenings or weekends in order to be called out to fix them. They then submitted time sheets and work orders to indicate they had fixed the signs when they hadn’t done so.