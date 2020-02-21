5th woman alleges sex assault by Missouri prison guard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — A woman who alleges that she was sexually assaulted more than 50 times while incarcerated at a Missouri prison is the fifth to sue a former guard amid a federal investigation of the facility.

The Kansas City Star reports that the latest lawsuit against Edward Bearden is set for trial in July 2021. Bearden is a former guard at Chillicothe Correctional Center. Four other civil cases have been lodged against him, but no criminal charges have been filed.

The FBI and the Department of Justice have been conducting an investigation of the prison.