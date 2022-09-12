

LICKING, Mo. – The Texas County Coroner confirms two more inmates have died at the South Central Correctional Center within the last week, marking the fourth and fifth deaths at the men’s state prison facility since Aug. 31.

Jeffrey Bolden died on Sept. 6. Court records show Bolden was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 after a jury found him guilty of 2nd-degree murder. The Texas County coroner says Boulden’s cause of death was stage 4 lung cancer and bilateral pulmonary embolism.

Oryon Guinn died on Sept. 10. The 38-year-old was serving a life sentence for 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the coroner, Guinn’s autopsy results are still pending.

Ozarks First previously reported on the deaths of inmates Kaleb Smith, Terrell Dawson, and Roy Sinden at the prison in late August and early September. The South Central Correctional Center reported Sinden died of natural causes. The coroner says Sinden’s cause of death was stage 4 lung cancer.

The autopsy results for Smith and Dawson are still pending. Toxicology reports for the inmates who died are also pending.