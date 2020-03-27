$4M paid to settle lawsuits involving former coach

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
law--justice--gavel--law-books--courtroom_20151212155803-159532

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A total of $4 million was paid to settle two lawsuits that accused a former Missouri high school coach of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student while the coach’s father was the superintendent of the school district.

A judge approved the settlement in February, but the amount was not released at the time. The Kansas City Star reported the figure after obtaining the amount this week through a records request.

One lawsuit alleged Joseph Dahman had sexual contact with the girl after she began attending Harrisonville High School as a 14-year-old in the 2016-17 school year. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now