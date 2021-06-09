4 Kansas City firefighters injured in crash while responding to a fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri firefighter has serious injuries after the pumper truck he was in collided with a car at a Northland intersection.

The fire department said the truck was responding to a call around 12:20 p.m. when it was involved in a crash at Northeast 96th Street and North Oak Trafficway.

A total of five people were injured in the crash. In addition to the hospitalized firefighter, three other firefighters were treated at the scene. The driver of the car also suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized.

This is a breaking news story. We will bring you additional information as it becomes available.