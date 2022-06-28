MENDON, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol provided an update Tuesday on the deadly Amtrak crash and derailment near Mendon.

Investigators said that four people died, including the driver of a dump truck. Three of the victims were passengers on the train. Two of those victims died at the site and one died later at a hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating and arrived at the scene near Mendon on Tuesday morning. The community is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight train cars were affected; seven derailed.

What we know about the Amtrak crash site

The highway patrol said the crash site is an uncontrolled railroad crossing on a gravel road, meaning there are no arms or lights.

According to a report by the Missouri Department of Transportation, the state knew the site needed improvements.

What we know about the passengers

Amtrak said there were 243 passengers on the train and 12 crew members at the time.

A total of 150 other passengers and crew were transported from the scene to 10 area hospitals. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious. Information about their specific injuries haven’t been released.

According to MU Health Care, the hospital has cared for 18 patients from the crash with one suffering fatal injuries. Eight have been released and the remaining nine are still in the hospital.

A number of people with injuries were bussed to a nearby high school for treatment.