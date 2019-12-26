4 Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave 7 people wounded

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS, Mo (AP).– Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a call and found two adults who had been shot in legs.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to shooting about 2 miles to the east and found a man shot in the stomach.

Before noon, police were called to a shooting at a bus stop near Fox Park in east St. Louis. Two 17-year-old boys were wounded.

About 15 minutes later, two 18-year old men were shot about 4 miles to the north.

