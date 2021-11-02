31 October tornadoes in Oklahoma breaks monthly record

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The National Weather Service reports an October record of 31 tornadoes spun up in Oklahoma last month. Those were four more than the 27 recorded in 1998, a record dating to 1950.

No deaths were reported. Meteorologist Phil Ware says October tornadoes are not unusual in Oklahoma.

He says weather conditions are similar to the more common tornado months of March through June.

On average, October is the fifth most active tornado month in the state, averaging 2.2 twisters since 1950.

The strongest tornado last month was an EF2 near Anadarko on Oct. 10 when strong storms also spawned severe weather in parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas.