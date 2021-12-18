3.5 tons of trash removed from Missouri cave in one day by conservation workers, volunteers

Missouri Department of Conservation said Friday volunteers removed 3.5 tons of trash from a sinkhole cave (Missouri Department of Conservation photo)

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo.– In a single-day effort, 3.5 tons of trash were removed from a sinkhole cave in Ste. Genevieve County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said on Friday.

Missouri Stream Team, an area partnership recognized by the Department of Conservation, led a large team of volunteers composed of conservation workers, Eagle scouts, cavers with Meramec Valley Grotto and other community members.

The cave is part of a unique landscape wherein dissolving bedrock formed sinkholes, springs and other caverns.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said 250 tires along with other debris were removed during the cleanup.