27-year-old man dies after assault near St. Louis arena

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Prosecutors are reviewing the case of man charged in an assault near a downtown St. Louis arena after the victim died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Jarmond Johnson is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree assault.

Police identified the victim of Saturday’s assault at a public transit station near the Enterprise Center as 35-year-old Dwight Washington, of St. Louis. He suffered a serious head injury and died Sunday.

Kevin Scott of Metro Transit Public Safety said that the men knew each other and had been arguing. He said the assault was captured on surveillance video. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now