20-year-old arrested in Fayetteville after pot deal gone wrong

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — UPDATE: A 20-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested on aggravated robbery and 1st-degree battery charges following Wednesday’s early morning shooting in the city.

Police say Seth Sholmire was arrested and charged after witnesses on the scene provided officers with a description of two white male suspects.

Detectives showed the victim, who told officers he’d been shot by a man named ‘Seth,’ a photo of Sholmire, and he “stated he remembered the Mr. Sholmire being at the scene when he was shot.”

Officers were still at the scene surrounding an apartment unit because it was believed the suspect was inside. While watching the perimeter, police spotted Sholmire as he approached the apartment.

Authorities say Sholmire gave a vague reason for being outside before admitting he was trying to get into the apartment unit.

According to a police report, Sholmire was in possession of a gun holster and was detained at the time for loitering and transported to the detective division.

Sholmire was interviewed about the shooting and eventually obtained an attorney, according to the report. He denies any involvement in the shooting.

Police identified the other occupant of the apartment unit and advised him that he was not under arrest.

He stated he was present with Sholmire when he allegedly shot the victim.

He stated Sholmire was angry because the victim “did not have enough marijuana to sell him.”

The man stated Sholmire fired a shot into the air and told the victim to empty his pockets. He then shot the victim twice.

The witness claimed he and Sholmire ran to the apartment unit to hide the gun, a silver Smith and Wesson .357, which was later recovered by police.

Original story — Fayetteville police are investigating an overnight shooting which now leaves a man injured. Police tell KNWA the incident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at North Creekside Apartments located in the 1700 block of N. Leverett Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw a man get shot at least twice. Officers arrived on the scene and applied tourniquets to the victim’s gunshot wounds shortly before he was taken to an area hospital.

Police say they have identified people of interest who could be involved in the robbery incident. Police confirm there is no danger to the public.

At last check, the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

This is a developing story, be sure to stay with KNWA for additional updates.