20-point buck harvested during opening weekend of Missouri firearms season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly 90,000 deer were harvested during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Of the 89,861 deer harvested, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks, and 28,259 were does.

Last year, hunters checked 80,744 deer during opening weekend.

Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 1,968 deer harvested, Texas with 1,814, and Benton with 1,654.

Tyler Smith and his two sons Cash and Caydn harvested a 9-point buck in Barry County over the weekend.

A 20-point buck was also harvested by David Hargrove in Warren County.

“Thankfully, the weather cooperated this weekend and hunters were treated to some good conditions,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said. “Given the rain and gusty winds across much of the state during opening weekend last year, it isn’t surprising that we saw an increase in harvest this year.”

The November portion of firearms deer season continues through November 23. Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes on November 24 through January 15, 2022. The late youth portion of firearms season runs from November 26 through November 28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs from December 4 through December 12 followed by the alternative methods portion from December 25 through January 4, 2022.