2 teens fatally shot after leading Ramadan services

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two teens were found fatally shot outside a Kansas City apartment after leading a late night worship service during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Capt. Dave Jackson, a police spokesman, said in a news release that their bodies were found around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The release said the initial investigation indicates that a “domestic situation” led to the shooting. The teens weren’t immediately identified and no suspect information was released.

Jackson said a large gathering of fellow worshipers who knew the family were “passionate and adamant that the victims were leading services and were really great kids.” He added that it was “a particularly sad scene.”