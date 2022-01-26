2 St. Louis police officers shot in Ferguson, hospitalized

Regional News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis police officers are hospitalized after being shot in neighboring Ferguson.

One is in very critical condition. Police Chief John Hayden says the two officers were in a marked squad car together around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they spotted a car believed to have been involved in an overnight killing.

When the officers approached the car, the occupants opened fire. Hayden says it isn’t clear if the officers returned fire. One officer was struck in the leg. The other was struck in the abdomen.

Four people in the car were taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now